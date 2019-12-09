Daily Dividend Report: MORN, PK, PNM, WHF, VTR

Morningstar (MORN) declared a quarterly dividend of 30 cents per share. The dividend is payable Jan. 31, 2020 to shareholders of record as of Jan. 3, 2020. The 7.1 percent increase from the prior quarterly rate of 28 cents per share results in an annualized dividend of $1.20 per share compared with the prior annualized rate of $1.12 per share.

Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) has declared a fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.55 per share of common stock. The dividend will be paid in cash on January 15, 2020 to holders of record as of December 31, 2019.

PNM Resources (PNM) voted to increase the company's annual dividend payment by $0.07, a 6.0 percent increase, to an indicated annual rate of $1.23 per share of common stock. The board has declared the resulting quarterly stock dividend of $0.3075 per share, payable February 14, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business February 3, 2020.

WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) has declared a distribution of $0.355 per share with respect to the quarter ending December 31, 2019. The distribution will be payable on January 3, 2020 to stockholders of record as of December 19, 2019.

Ventas (VTR) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.7925 per share, payable in cash on January 13, 2020 to stockholders of record on January 2, 2020.

