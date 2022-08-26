Altria Group (MO) voted to increase our regular quarterly dividend by 4.4% to $0.94 per share versus the previous rate of $0.90 per share. The quarterly dividend is payable on October 11, 2022 to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2022. The ex-dividend date is September 14, 2022.

Northrim BanCorp (NRIM) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share. The dividend will be payable on September 16, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 8, 2022.

NXP Semiconductors has approved the payment of an interim dividend of $0.845 per ordinary share for the third quarter of 2022. The interim dividend will be paid in cash on October 6, 2022 to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2022.

Sysco Corporation (SYY) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.49 per share, payable on Oct. 28, 2022, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on Oct. 7, 2022.

The Board of Directors of Edison International (EIX) declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.70 per share, payable on October 31, 2022, to shareholders of record on September 30, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: MO, NRIM, NXPI, SYY, EIX

