Daily Dividend Report: MMS, THO, NEWT, DD, DAL

MAXIMUS (MMS) has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share, a $0.03 increase from last quarter. The dividend is payable on November 29, 2019, to shareholders of record on November 15, 2019. On an annual basis, this brings the Company's cash dividend to $1.12.

Thor Industries (THO) approved an increase in the amount of Thor's regular quarterly dividend to $0.40 per share from $0.39 per share, an increase of 2.5%. The regular dividend is payable on November 8, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 25, 2019.

Newtek Business Services (NEWT) declared a fourth quarter 2019 cash dividend of $0.711 per share, which represents a 42.0% increase over the fourth quarter 2018 cash dividend. The fourth quarter 2019 dividend is payable on December 30, 2019 to shareholders of record as of December 16, 2019.

DuPont's board of directors declared a fourth quarter dividend of $0.30 per share on the outstanding common stock of the company (par value $0.01 per share) payable on December 13, 2019, to holders of record of said stock at the close of business on November 29, 2019.

Delta has declared a dividend of $0.4025 per share which will be payable to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 24, 2019, to be paid on November 14, 2019.

