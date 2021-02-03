Daily Dividend Report: MMM,MUR,AVY,SYK,EA

The 3M Board of Directors today declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $1.48 per share for the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 1 percent over the quarterly dividend paid in 2020. The dividend is payable March 12, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 12, 2021. This marks the 63rd consecutive year MMM has increased its dividend. MMM has paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption for more than 100 years.

The Board of Directors of Murphy Oil today declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Common Stock of Murphy Oil Corporation of $0.125 per share, or $0.50 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend is payable on March 1, 2021, to stockholders of record as of February 16, 2021.

The Board of Directors of Avery Dennison has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.62 per share. The dividend is payable on March 17, 2021, to shareholders of record on March 3, 2021.

Stryker announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.63 per share payable April 30, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2021, representing an increase of 9.6% versus the prior year and unchanged from the previous quarter.

Electronic Arts today announced preliminary financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2020. EA has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on March 24, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 3, 2021.

