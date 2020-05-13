Daily Dividend Report: MMM,MSA,CBOE,WH,SPGI

The MMM Board of Directors today declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $1.47 per share for the second quarter of 2020. The dividend is payable June 12, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 22, 2020. 3M has paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption for more than 100 years.

The Board of Directors of MSA Safety today declared a second quarter dividend of 43 cents per share on common stock, payable June 10, 2020 to shareholders of record on May 22, 2020. Combined with the company's first quarter dividend, this represents a 4 percent increase on an annual basis compared to 2019. MSA has increased its dividend annually for more than 50 consecutive years. Over the past twelve months, the company has funded $65 million of dividends to shareholders and deployed $23 million for share repurchases under its existing share repurchase program.

Cboe Global Markets, one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share of common stock for the second quarter of 2020. The second-quarter 2020 dividend is payable on June 15, 2020, to stockholders of record as of May 29, 2020.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, announced today its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share on its common stock, payable June 30, 2020 to shareholders of record as of June 15, 2020.

The Board of Directors of S&P Global has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend on the Corporation's common stock. The dividend of $0.67 is payable on June 10, 2020, to shareholders of record on May 27, 2020. The annualized dividend rate is $2.68 per share. The Company has paid a dividend each year since 1937 and is one of fewer than 25 companies in the S&P 500— that has increased its dividend annually for at least the last 47 years.

