Daily Dividend Report: MMM,DLR,O,ADP,NEWT

The 3M Board of Directors today declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $1.47 per share for the fourth quarter of 2020. The dividend is payable December 12, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 20, 2020. 3M has paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption for more than 100 years.

Digital Realty, a leading global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today its board of directors has authorized quarterly cash dividends for common and preferred stock for the fourth quarter of 2020. Digital Realty's board of directors authorized a cash dividend of $1.12 per share to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 15, 2020. The common stock cash dividend will be paid on January 15, 2021.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the 605th consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.2340 per share, representing an annualized amount of $2.808 per share, is payable on December 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of December 1, 2020. The ex-dividend date for December's dividend is November 30, 2020.

The board of directors of Automatic Data Processing approved a $0.02 increase in the quarterly cash dividend to an annual rate of $3.72 per share, Carlos Rodriguez, ADP's president and chief executive officer, announced today. The increased cash dividend marks the 46th consecutive year in which ADP, a leading global technology company providing human capital management solutions, has raised its quarterly dividend. "This increase in our quarterly dividend represents a strong signal of the board's confidence in ADP's future and our ability to navigate the present economic uncertainty. Our dividend is a cornerstone to our long-standing commitment to shareholder-friendly actions, and we are pleased to increase it for a 46th consecutive year," said Carlos Rodriguez. The new quarterly dividend rate of $0.93 per share will be distributed on January 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on December 11, 2020.

Newtek Business Services, an internally managed business development company, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a fourth quarter 2020 cash dividend of $0.471 per share. The fourth quarter 2020 dividend is payable on December 30, 2020 to shareholders of record as of December 18, 2020. With the payment of the fourth quarter 2020 dividend, the Company will have paid $2.05 per share in 2020.

