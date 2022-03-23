The Board of Directors of Marsh McLennan today authorized an additional $5 billion in share repurchases. This is in addition to the Company's existing share repurchase program, which had approximately $1.3 billion of remaining authorization as of December 31, 2021. The total authorization increased to approximately $6.3 billion, before any share repurchase in the first quarter. The Board of Directors also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.535 per share on outstanding common stock, payable on May 13, 2022, to stockholders of record on April 6, 2022.

Starbucks today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a dividend of $0.49 per share of outstanding Common Stock. The dividend will be payable in cash on May 27, 2022 to shareholders of record on May 13, 2022.

MAA today announced that its board of directors approved a quarterly dividend payment of $1.0875 per share of common stock to be paid on April 29, 2022, to shareholders of record on April 14, 2022. As established in prior quarters, the board of directors declared the quarterly common dividend in advance of MAA's earnings announcement that is expected to be made on April 27, 2022.

Freeport-McMoRan announced today that its Board of Directors declared cash dividends of $0.15 per share on FCX's common stock payable on May 2, 2022, to shareholders of record as of April 14, 2022. These dividends are being paid consistent with FCX's performance-based payout framework, which includes a base and variable dividend, announced in November 2021.

THOR Industries, today announced that its Board of Directors approved, at their March 22, 2022 meeting, the payment of a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per share. The regular cash dividend is payable on April 20, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 6, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: MMC,SBUX,MAA,FCX,THO

