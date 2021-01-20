Markets
Daily Dividend Report: MMC,QCOM,DFS,CTAS,OGS

The Board of Directors of Marsh & McLennan today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.465 per share on outstanding common stock, payable on February 12, 2021, to stockholders of record on February 1, 2021.

Qualcomm today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.65 per common share, payable on March 25, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 4, 2021.

The Board of Directors of Discover Financial Services declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 per share of common stock payable on March 4, 2021, to holders of record at the close of business on February 18, 2021.

Cintas announced that the Company's Board of Directors approved a $0.75 per share quarterly dividend at its meeting today. This dividend is payable on March 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of February 15, 2021. Cintas has paid cash dividends on its common stock for 37 consecutive years since it went public in 1983 and increased the annual regular dividend every year.

The board of directors of ONE Gas today increased the dividend for the first quarter 2021 by 4 cents per share to 58 cents per share, resulting in an annualized dividend of $2.32 per share. The dividend is payable March 5, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business Feb. 19, 2021. The company expects an average annual dividend increase of 6% to 8% between 2020 and 2025, with a target dividend payout ratio of 55% to 65% of net income, all subject to its board of directors' approval.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

