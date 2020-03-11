Daily Dividend Report: MMC,ALSK,RGLD,DXC,TOL

The Board of Directors of Marsh & McLennan today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.455 per share on outstanding common stock, payable on May 15, 2020 to stockholders of record on April 8, 2020.

The Board of Directors of Alaska Communications Systems Group today announced the Board of Directors declared a one-time cash dividend of $0.09 per share, or approximately $5 million. This dividend will be paid June 18, 2020 to shareholders of record as of April 20, 2020.

Royal Gold today announced that its Board of Directors has declared its second quarter dividend of US$0.28 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on April 17, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 3, 2020.

On March 10, 2020, the Board of Directors of DXC Technology declared a regular quarterly dividend payment for the quarter ending December 31, 2019 of $0.21 per share on the company's Common Stock. The dividend will be paid on April 14, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 25, 2020.

Toll Brothers, the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders. The dividend of $0.11 per share will be paid on April 24, 2020 to shareholders of record on the close of business on April 9, 2020.

