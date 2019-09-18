Daily Dividend Report: MMC, INGR, TTEC, TTC, CLX

The Board of Directors of Marsh & McLennan Companies, today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.455 per share on outstanding common stock, payable on November 15, 2019, to stockholders of record on October 11, 2019.

Today, the Board of Directors of Ingredion declared a quarterly dividend of $0.63 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on October 25, 2019, to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 1, 2019. This is the fifth consecutive year that Ingredion's Board has approved a quarterly dividend increase in the third quarter.

TTEC Holdings, a leading digital global customer experience technology and services company focused on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands, today announced that on September 16, 2019 its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.32 per common share to be paid on October 17, 2019 to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2019. This semi-annual dividend represents a 14.3 percent increase over the dividend paid in October of last year.

The Toro Company today announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.225 per share. This dividend is payable on October 11, 2019, to shareholders of record on September 30, 2019.

The Clorox Company today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.06 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable Nov. 15, 2019, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on Oct. 30, 2019. Clorox has a long history of providing value to its shareholders through regular dividend increases.

