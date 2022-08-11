Daily Dividend Report: MLM,KSS,LEA,CB,DOW

Martin Marietta Materials today announced that its Board of Directors approved an 8 percent increase in its quarterly cash dividend, raising it from $0.61 per share to $0.66 per share on the Company's outstanding common stock. This dividend, which represents a cash dividend of $2.64 per share on an annualized basis, is payable September 30, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2022.

On August 9, 2022, the Board of Directors of Kohl's declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable September 21, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 7, 2022.

Lear, a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.77 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on September 20, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2022.

The Board of Directors of Chubb today declared a quarterly dividend equal to $0.83 per share, payable on October 7, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 16, 2022. The dividend will be payable out of legal reserves and will be made in United States dollars by the company's transfer agent, as described in the Chubb Limited 2022 proxy statement. This will be the second installment as approved by the company's shareholders on May 19, 2022.

Dow has declared a dividend of 70 cents per share, payable September 9, 2022, to shareholders of record on August 31, 2022. This marks the 444th consecutive dividend paid by the Company or its affiliates since 1912.

