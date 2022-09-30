Daily Dividend Report: MKC,T,HON,CNP,EOG

The Board of Directors of McCormick declared a quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share on its common stocks, payable October 25, 2022 to shareholders of record October 11, 2022. McCormick's current annualized dividend rate of $1.48 per share represents an increase of 9% over the annual dividend of $1.36 per share paid in fiscal year 2021. This is the 98th year of consecutive dividend payments by the Company.

The board of directors of AT&T today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2775 per share on the company's common shares. The dividends are payable on November 1, 2022, to stockholders of record of the respective shares at the close of business on October 10, 2022.

Honeywell today announced that its Board of Directors has approved an increase in the company's regular annual cash dividend from $3.92 to $4.12 per share. The increase will be effective starting with the fourth-quarter dividend of $1.03 per share, which was declared today, and is payable on December 2, 2022, out of surplus to holders of record at the close of business on November 11, 2022. "Honeywell continues to deliver strong financial performance despite challenging economic headwinds, and we are pleased to announce an increase to our dividend today for the 13th time over twelve consecutive years," said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Darius Adamczyk.

CenterPoint Energy's board of directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.1800 per share on the issued and outstanding shares of Common Stock payable on December 8, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 17, 2022.

The Board of Directors of EOG Resources has declared a dividend of $0.75 per share on EOG's Common Stock, payable October 31, 2022, to stockholders of record as of October 17, 2022. The indicated annual rate is $3.00.

