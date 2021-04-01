Markets
Daily Dividend Report: MKC, AFG, BKU, IDCC, LTC

McCormick & Company (MKC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share on its common stocks, payable April 26, 2021 to shareholders of record April 12, 2021. McCormick's current annualized dividend rate of $1.36 per share represents an increase of 10% over the annual dividend of $1.24 per share paid in fiscal year 2020.

American Financial Group (AFG) announced that it has declared a regular dividend of $0.50 per share of American Financial Group Common Stock. The dividend is payable on April 26, 2021 to holders of record on April 15, 2021.

BankUnited (BKU) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per common share. The dividend will be payable on April 30, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 15, 2021.

InterDigital (IDCC) has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share on its common stock, payable on April 28, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 14, 2021.

LTC Properties (LTC) declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.19 per common share per month for the months of April, May and June 2021, payable on April 30, May 28 and June 30, 2021, respectively, to stockholders of record on April 22, May 20 and June 22, 2021, respectively.

