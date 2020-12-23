Daily Dividend Report: MITT,CAC,RVSB,SACH,MPB

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.03 per common share for the fourth quarter 2020. The dividend is payable on January 29, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2020.

Gregory A. Dufour, president and chief executive officer of Camden National Corporation, announced today that the board of directors of the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share. This quarterly payout results in an annualized dividend yield of 3.75% based on the December 21, 2020 closing price of the Company's common stock at $35.19 per share as reported by NASDAQ. The dividend is payable on January 29, 2021 to shareholders of record on January 15, 2021.

Riverview Bancorp, today announced that on December 16, 2020, its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share, which remained unchanged compared to the preceding quarter. The dividend will be payable January 18, 2021, to shareholders of record on January 5, 2021. Based on the current share price, the annualized dividend yield is 3.97%.

Sachem Capital announced today that its board of directors authorized and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share to be paid to shareholders of record as of the close of trading on the NYSE American on December 31, 2020. The dividend will be payable on January 8, 2021.

The Board of Directors of Mid Penn Bancorp, the parent company of Mid Penn Bank, at a meeting held on December 22, 2020, declared an annual performance cash dividend of $0.05 per common share, payable January 25, 2021 to shareholders of record as of January 11, 2021.

