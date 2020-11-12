Daily Dividend Report: MFC,ATO,IPG,BWA,HFC

Manulife's Board of Directors today announced a quarterly shareholders' dividend of $0.28 per share on the common shares of Manulife Financial, payable on and after December 21, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 23, 2020.

Atmos Energy said today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend increase on the company's common stock to $0.625 cents per share. The Fiscal 2021 indicated annual dividend is $2.50. The Fiscal 2020 annual dividend was $2.30. The dividend will be paid on December 14, 2020, to shareholders of record on November 30, 2020. This is the company's 148th consecutive quarterly dividend.

Interpublic Group today announced that the company's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend on IPG common stock of $0.255 per share, payable on December 15, 2020, to holders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2020.

On November 11, 2020, the board of directors of BorgWarner declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on December 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on December 1, 2020.

HollyFrontier announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.35 per share, payable on December 7, 2020 to holders of record of common stock on November 23, 2020.

