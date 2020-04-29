Daily Dividend Report: MET,ROL,SBUX,NSC,EXC

MetLife today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a second quarter 2020 common stock dividend of $0.46 per share, an increase of 4.5 percent from the first quarter common stock dividend of $0.44 per share. The dividend will be payable on June 12, 2020, to shareholders of record as of May 8, 2020. MetLife has increased its common stock quarterly dividend at a 10.7 percent compound annual growth rate since 2011.

Rollins, a premier global consumer and commercial services company, announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.08 per share payable June 10, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 11, 2020. The dividend change reflects a reduction for the current period in anticipation of the numerous business-related pandemic uncertainties.

The Starbucks Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.41 per share, payable on May 22, 2020, to shareholders of record as of May 8, 2020.

Norfolk Southern today announced a regular quarterly dividend of 94 cents per share on its common stock. The dividend is payable June 10 to shareholders of record on May 8. Norfolk Southern has declared a dividend on its common stock for 151 consecutive quarters since its formation in 1982.

The Board of Directors of Exelon declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.3825 per share on Exelon's common stock. The dividend is payable on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, to shareholders of record of Exelon as of 5 p.m. Eastern time on Friday, May 15, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.