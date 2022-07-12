Daily Dividend Report: MET,PCAR,AGNC,USA,MMS

MetLife today announced that its board of directors has declared a third quarter 2022 common stock dividend of $0.50 per share. The dividend will be payable on Sept. 14, 2022, to shareholders of record as of Aug. 9, 2022.

PACCAR's Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of thirty-four cents per share, payable on September 7, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 17, 2022. PACCAR is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of high-quality light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates.

AGNC Investment announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock for July 2022. The dividend is payable on August 9, 2022 to common stockholders of record as of July 29, 2022.

The Board of Trustees of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has declared a distribution of $0.16 per share payable on September 6, 2022 to shareholders of record on July 22, 2022. This distribution is in accordance with the Fund's current distribution policy of paying distributions on its shares totaling approximately 10 percent of its net asset value per year, payable in four quarterly installments of 2.5 percent.

Maximus, a leading provider of government services worldwide, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share, payable on August 31, 2022, to shareholders of record on August 15, 2022.

