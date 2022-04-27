MetLife today announced that its board of directors has declared a second quarter 2022 common stock dividend of $0.50 per share, an increase of 4.2% from the first quarter common stock dividend of $0.48 per share. MetLife has increased its common stock quarterly dividend at a 9.5% compound annual growth rate since 2011. The dividend will be payable on June 14, 2022, to shareholders of record as of May 10, 2022.

The Board of Directors of Exelon declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.3375 per share on Exelon's common stock. The dividend is payable on Friday, June 10, 2022, to Exelon's shareholders of record as of 5 p.m. Eastern time on Friday, May 13, 2022.

The Board of Directors of Becton, Dickinson and Company has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.87 per common share, payable on June 30, 2022 to holders of record on June 9, 2022. The indicated annual dividend rate is $3.48 per share.

The Kraft Heinz Company announced today that the Company's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock payable on June 24, 2022, to stockholders of record as of May 27, 2022.

Norfolk Southern today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $1.24 per share on its common stock. The dividend is payable May 20, 2022, to shareholders of record on May 6, 2022. The company has paid a dividend on its common stock for 159 consecutive quarters since its formation in 1982.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: MET,EXC,BDX,KHC,NSC

