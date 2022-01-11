Daily Dividend Report: MET,CTAS,F,ACI,AON

MetLife, today announced that its board of directors has declared a first quarter 2022 common stock dividend of $0.48 per share. The dividend will be payable on March 14, 2022, to shareholders of record as of Feb. 8, 2022.

Cintas announced that the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.95 per share of common stock payable on March 15, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 15, 2022. Cintas has a strong record of returning capital to its shareholders and has consistently raised its dividend each year since Cintas' initial public offering 38 years ago in 1983.

The board of directors of Ford Motor's today declared a first-quarter regular dividend of 10 cents per share on the company's outstanding common and Class B stock. The dividend is payable on March 1 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Jan. 31.

Albertsons Companies today announced its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. The cash dividend is payable on February 10, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 26, 2022.

Aon. a leading global professional services firm, today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.51 per share on outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares. The dividend is payable February 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on February 1, 2022.

