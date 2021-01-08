Daily Dividend Report: MET,COO,LNN,SUNS,RPRX

MetLife, today announced that its board of directors has declared a first quarter 2021 common stock dividend of $0.46 per share. The dividend will be payable on March 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of Feb. 5, 2021.

CooperCompanies, announced today that consistent with the plan approved by its board of directors to pay annual dividends, the Company declared a semi-annual dividend of 3 cents per share, payable on February 9, 2021, to stockholders of record on January 22, 2021.

Lindsay, a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share, payable February 26, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 12, 2021. At January 4, 2021, Lindsay Corporation had approximately 10.9 million shares outstanding, which are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol LNN.

Solar Senior Capital declared a distribution of $0.10 per share for the month of January 2021. The distribution is payable on February 2, 2021 to stockholders of record as of January 25, 2021. The specific tax characteristics of the distribution will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099 after the end of the calendar year.

Royalty Pharma today announced that its board of directors has declared a dividend for the first quarter of 2021 of $0.17 per class A share, reflecting a 13% increase in the company's quarterly dividend over the previous quarter's dividend. The dividend will be paid on March 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 19, 2021.

