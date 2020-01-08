Daily Dividend Report: MET, F, COO, MMS, SUNS

MetLife (MET) has declared a first quarter 2020 common stock dividend of $0.44 per share. The dividend will be payable on March 13, 2020, to shareholders of record as of Feb. 4, 2020.

Ford Motor Company declared a first-quarter regular dividend of 15 cents per share on the company's outstanding Class B and common stock. The first quarter dividend is payable on March 2 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Jan. 30.

CooperCompanies (COO), announced that that consistent with the plan approved by its board of directors to pay annual dividends, the Company declared a semi-annual dividend of 3 cents per share, payable on February 10, 2020, to stockholders of record on January 23, 2020.

MAXIMUS (MMS) has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share, payable on February 28, 2020, to shareholders of record on February 14, 2020.

Solar Senior Capital (SUNS) declared a distribution of $0.1175 per share for the month of January 2020. The distribution is payable on January 31, 2020 to stockholders of record as of January 23, 2020.

