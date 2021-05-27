Daily Dividend Report: MDT,RY,GPK,BLK,CSCO

Medtronic today announced that on May 26, 2021, the board of directors approved an increase in Medtronic's cash dividend for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, raising the quarterly amount to $0.63 per ordinary share. This would translate into an annual amount of $2.52 per ordinary share, a 9 percent increase from the prior $2.32. Medtronic has a long history of dividend growth, and the company is a constituent of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. Today's announcement marks the 44th consecutive year of an increase in the dividend payment. Including today's increase, Medtronic's dividend per share has grown 47 percent over the past 5 years and has grown at a 16 percent compounded annual growth rate over the past 44 years. Medtronic has a strong track record of returning capital to its shareholders, including returning $3.3 billion in fiscal year 2021. The company remains committed to returning a minimum of 50 percent of its free cash flow to shareholders, primarily through dividends, and to a lesser extent, share repurchases. The dividend is payable on July 16, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 25, 2021.

Royal Bank of Canada announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly common share dividend of $1.08 per share, payable on and after August 24, 2021, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on July 26, 2021.

Graphic Packaging Holding, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share of common stock to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2021. The dividend is payable on July 5, 2021.

BlackRock today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $4.13 per share of common stock, payable June 23, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 4, 2021.

Cisco announced that earlier today its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per common share to be paid on July 28, 2021, to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 6, 2021. Cisco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.37 per common share was paid on April 28, 2021. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

