Daily Dividend Report: MDT,LOW,SYY,CWH,EXR

The board of directors of Medtronic on Friday, August 21, 2020, approved the fiscal year 2021 second quarter cash dividend of $0.58 per ordinary share, representing a 7 percent increase over the prior year. This quarterly declaration is consistent with the dividend announcement made by the company in June 2020. Medtronic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index, having increased its annual dividend payment for the past 43 consecutive years. The dividend is payable on October 16, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 25, 2020.

Today the Board of Directors for Lowe's Companies declared a quarterly cash dividend of sixty cents per share, payable November 4, 2020, to shareholders of record as of October 21, 2020. This represents a nine percent increase over the Company's previous quarterly dividend and brings the third quarter payout to approximately $455 million. Lowe's has declared a cash dividend every quarter since going public in 1961.

Sysco today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share, payable on October 23, 2020, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on October 2, 2020.

Camping World Holdings, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.17 per share on the Company's Class A Common Stock and a cash distribution of $0.09 per common unit on CWGS Enterprises, LLC's common units. Payment is expected to be made on September 28, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 14, 2020. The CWH Class A common stock cash dividend is comprised of a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share funded by the $0.09 per common unit cash distribution by CWGS Enterprises, LLC to all holders of its common units, and a $0.08 per share special cash dividend representing a portion of excess tax distributions from CWGS Enterprises.

Extra Space Storage announced today that the Company's board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.90 per share on the common stock of the Company for the third quarter 2020. The dividend is payable on September 30, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2020.

