Today, McDonald's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.38 per share of common stock payable on June 20, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 6, 2022.

The Board of Directors of Hess today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 37.5 cents per share payable on the Common Stock of the Corporation on June 30, 2022 to holders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2022.

Extra Space Storage announced today that the Company's board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.50 per share on the common stock of the Company for the second quarter 2022. The dividend is payable on June 30, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2022.

Interpublic Group today announced that the company's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend on IPG common stock of $0.29 per share, payable on June 21, 2022, to holders of record at the close of business on June 6, 2022.

LyondellBasell today announced its board of directors has declared a special dividend of $5.20 per share and a quarterly dividend of $1.19 per share. The quarterly dividend represents a 5 percent increase over the company's first quarter 2022 dividend. The special and quarterly dividends will both be paid on June 13, 2022 to shareholders of record as of June 6, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of June 3, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: MCD,HES,EXR,IPG,LYB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.