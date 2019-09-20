Daily Dividend Report: MCD, TXN, STT, PLAY, ROP

McDonald's declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.25 per share of common stock payable on December 16, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 2, 2019. This represents an 8% increase over the Company's previous quarterly dividend and brings the fourth quarter dividend payout to over $900 million.

Texas Instruments (TXN) said it will raise its quarterly cash dividend by 17%, from $0.77 per share to $0.90, or $3.60 annualized. The higher dividend will be payable November 18, 2019, to stockholders of record on October 31, 2019, contingent upon formal declaration by the board of directors at its regular meeting in October.

State Street (STT) announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per share of common stock, payable on October 15, 2019 to common shareholders of record at the close of business on October 1, 2019. This dividend represents an increase of 11% from the common stock dividend of $0.47 per share declared in the second quarter of 2019.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment (PLAY) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per common share, which represents an approximately 7% increase over the previous quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share. This cash dividend is payable on November 11, 2019 to shareholders of record on October 11, 2019.

Roper Technologies (ROP) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a dividend of $0.4625 per share payable on October 22, 2019 to stockholders of record on October 4, 2019.

