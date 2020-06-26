Daily Dividend Report: MATX,PFE,MRVL,LMT,AYI

The Board of Directors of Matson, a leading U.S. carrier in the Pacific, today declared a third quarter dividend of $0.23 per common share. The dividend represents a one-cent, or 4.5%, increase over the previous quarter's dividend and will be paid on September 3, 2020 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 6, 2020. "We are pleased to announce the eighth consecutive annual increase to Matson's quarterly dividend, underscoring our Board's confidence in our long-term free cash flow growth as well as our commitment to rewarding shareholders through dividends," said Matt Cox, Matson's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

The board of directors of Pfizer today declared a 38-cent third-quarter 2020 dividend on the company's common stock, payable September 1, 2020, to holders of the Common Stock of record at the close of business on July 31, 2020. The third-quarter 2020 cash dividend will be the 327th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Pfizer.

Marvell Technology Group, today announced a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock payable on July 29, 2020 to shareholders of record as of July 13, 2020.

The Lockheed Martin board of directors has authorized a third quarter 2020 dividend of $2.40 per share. The dividend is payable on Sept. 25, 2020, to holders of record as of the close of business on Sept. 1, 2020.

The Board of Directors of Acuity Brands, today declared a quarterly dividend of 13 cents per share. The dividend is payable on August 3, 2020 to shareholders of record on July 17, 2020.

