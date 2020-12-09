Daily Dividend Report: MA,TJX,DHR,CAT,O

Mastercard today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 44 cents per share, a 10 percent increase over the previous dividend of 40 cents per share. The cash dividend will be paid on February 9, 2021 to holders of record of its Class A common stock and Class B common stock as of January 8, 2021.

The TJX Companies today announced the declaration of a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $.26 per share payable March 4, 2021, to shareholders of record on February 11, 2021. This represents a 13% increase in the per share dividend compared to the Company's previous dividend paid in March 2020.

Danaher announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share of its common stock, payable on January 29, 2021 to holders of record on December 28, 2020.

The board of directors of Caterpillar voted today to maintain the quarterly cash dividend of one dollar and three cents per share of common stock, payable on February 19, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 20, 2021. Since 2009, the company's quarterly cash dividend has more than doubled. Caterpillar has paid a cash dividend every year since the company was formed and has paid a quarterly dividend since 1933.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, today announced its Board of Directors has declared an increase in the company's common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.2345 per share from $0.2340 per share. The dividend is payable on January 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of January 4, 2021. This is the 109th dividend increase since Realty Income's listing on the NYSE in 1994. The ex-dividend date for January's dividend is December 31, 2020. The new monthly dividend represents an annualized dividend amount of $2.814 per share as compared to the current annualized dividend amount of $2.808 per share.

