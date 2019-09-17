Daily Dividend Report: MAS, FE, USB, FITB, MA

Masco announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $.135 per common share, payable on November 12, 2019, to shareholders of record on October 11, 2019.

The Board of Directors of FirstEnergy today declared an unchanged quarterly dividend of 38 cents per share of outstanding common stock. The dividend will be payable December 1, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 7, 2019.

The Board of Directors of U.S. Bancorp has approved a 13.5 percent increase in the dividend rate on U.S. Bancorp common stock to $0.42 on a quarterly basis, payable October 15, 2019, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2019. At this quarterly dividend rate, the annual dividend will be equivalent to $1.68 per common share.

Fifth Third Bancorp today declared a cash dividend on its common shares of $0.24 for the third quarter of 2019. The dividend is payable on October 15, 2019 to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2019.

Mastercard today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 33 cents per share. The cash dividend will be paid on November 8, 2019 to holders of record of its Class A common stock and Class B common stock as of October 9, 2019.

