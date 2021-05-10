Daily Dividend Report: MAN,CSX,DOV,CINF,BCO

The Board of Directors of ManpowerGroup has declared a semi-annual dividend of $1.26 per share, a 7.7 percent increase from the most recent semi-annual dividend of $1.17 per share. The dividend is payable on June 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 1, 2021.

Today, the Board of Directors of CSX approved a $0.28 per share quarterly dividend on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on June 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2021.

The Board of Directors of Dover today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.495 per share, payable on June 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of May 28, 2021.

Cincinnati Financial announced that at its regular meeting on May 8, 2021, the board of directors declared a 63-cents-per-share regular quarterly cash dividend. The dividend is payable July 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of June 17, 2021.

The board of directors of Brink's today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 20 cents per share on the company's common stock, an increase of 33 percent from the previous quarterly dividend of 15 cents per share. The dividend is payable on June 1, 2021, to shareholders of record on May 17, 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.