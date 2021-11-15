Daily Dividend Report: MAN,CBT,WLK,LOW,BRKR

The Board of Directors of ManpowerGroup has declared a semi-annual dividend of $1.26 per share, payable on December 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 1, 2021.

On Friday, November 12, 2021, the Board of Directors of Cabot declared a quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share on all outstanding shares of the Corporation's common stock. The dividend is payable on December 10, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 26, 2021. This represents a 6 percent increase from the previous dividend. "Our longstanding history of consistently paying dividends for over 50 years is a source of great pride for us, and this decision further affirms our continued commitment to provide value to our shareholders," said Sean Keohane, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cabot Corporation. "The decision to increase the dividend demonstrates the Board's confidence in our ability to generate strong cash flow to fund high confidence growth investments and return cash to shareholders through a competitive dividend." On an annualized basis, the new dividend rate is $1.48 per share versus $1.40 per share, previously.

The Board of Directors of Westlake Chemical declared today a regular dividend distribution of $0.2975 per share for the third quarter of 2021. This dividend will be payable on December 8, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 23, 2021. This is the 69th successive quarterly dividend that Westlake has declared since completing its initial public offering in August 2004.

The Board of Directors for Lowe's Companies has declared a quarterly cash dividend of eighty cents per share, payable February 2, 2022 to shareholders of record as of January 19, 2022.

Bruker today announced that its Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.04 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on December 17, 2021 to stockholders of record as of December 1, 2021. In addition, the Board approved the Company's plan to increase its annual cash dividend from $0.16 to $0.20, payable quarterly beginning in March 2022, subject to quarterly Board approval.

