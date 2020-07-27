Daily Dividend Report: MAC,K,BOH,FELE,MSEX

The Board of Directors of the Macerich declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.15 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on September 8, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 19, 2020. "The Board's decision to reduce the dividend allows us to preserve liquidity and financial flexibility in the continued uncertain economic environment resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Board will continue to re-evaluate the Company's prospective dividend policy each quarter," said Thomas O'Hern, Chief Executive Officer.

Kellogg today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.57 per share on the common stock of the Company, payable on September 15, 2020, to shareowners of record at the close of business on September 1, 2020. The ex-dividend date is August 31, 2020. This is the 383rd dividend that Kellogg Company has paid to owners of common stock since 1925.

The Bank of Hawaii's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.67 per share on the Company's outstanding shares. The dividend will be payable on September 15, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2020.

Franklin Electric announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.155 per share payable August 20, 2020, to shareholders of record on August 6, 2020.

Middlesex Water has announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.25625 per share on its common stock payable on September 1, 2020 to holders of record as of August 14, 2020. Middlesex Water has paid cash dividends in varying amounts continually since 1912 and has increased its annual dividend rate for 47 consecutive years.

