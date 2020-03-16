Daily Dividend Report: MAC,BXMT,ROP,LXP,RL

The Board of Directors of the Macerich declared a quarterly dividend of $.50 per share of common stock, consisting of a combination of cash and shares of the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on June 3, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 22, 2020.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, declared a dividend of $0.62 per share of class A common stock with respect to the first quarter of 2020. This dividend is payable on April 15, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2020.

Roper Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a dividend of $0.5125 per share payable on April 22, 2020 to stockholders of record on April 8, 2020.

Lexington Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments, today announced that it declared a regular common share/unit dividend/distribution for the quarter ending March 31, 2020 of $0.105 per common share/unit payable on or about April 15, 2020 to common shareholders/unitholders of record as of March 31, 2020.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.6875 per share on Ralph Lauren Corporation Common Stock. The dividend is payable on April 10, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 27, 2020.

