Daily Dividend Report: MAA, DHR, MO, CAT, EOG

MAA (MAA) approved a quarterly dividend payment of $1.00 per share of common stock to be paid on January 31, 2020 to shareholders of record on January 15, 2020, representing a 4.2% increase over the prior rate.

Danaher Corporation (DHR) has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of its common stock, payable on January 31, 2020 to holders of record on December 27, 2019.

Altria Group (MO) announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.84 per common share, payable on January 10, 2020 to shareholders of record as of December 26, 2019. The ex-dividend date is December 24, 2019.

Caterpillar (CAT) voted today to maintain the quarterly cash dividend of one dollar and three cents ($1.03) per share of common stock, payable February 20, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 21, 2020.

EOG Resources (EOG) has declared a dividend of $0.2875 per share on EOG's Common Stock, payable January 31, 2020, to stockholders of record as of January 17, 2020.

