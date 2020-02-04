Daily Dividend Report: MA, HIG, GRA, UTX, EMR

Mastercard today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 40 cents per share. The cash dividend will be paid on May 8, 2020 to holders of record of its Class A common stock and Class B common stock as of April 9, 2020.

On Feb. 3, 2020 The Hartford's board of directors declared a dividend of $0.325 per share of common stock, payable Apr. 2, 2020, to common stock shareholders of record at the close of business on Mar. 2, 2020, an increase of 8% in the dividend rate.

W. R. Grace today announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per common share. The dividend, payable March 17, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 25, 2020, reflects approval by the Board of Directors of an 11 percent increase in the company's regular annual cash dividend, from $1.08 per share to $1.20 per common share.

The United Technologies' Board of Directors today declared a dividend of 73.5 cents per share on the outstanding shares of UTC's common stock. The dividend will be payable on March 10, 2020, to shareowners of record at the close of business on February 14, 2020. UTC has paid cash dividends on its common stock every year since 1936.

The board of directors of Emerson today declared the regular quarterly cash dividend of fifty cents per share of common stock payable March 10, 2020 to stockholders of record February 14, 2020.

