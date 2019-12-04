Daily Dividend Report: MA, ADC, CXP, DE, AGR

Mastercard (MA) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 40 cents per share, a 21 percent increase over the previous dividend of 33 cents per share. The cash dividend will be paid on February 7, 2020 to holders of record of its Class A common stock and Class B common stock as of January 9, 2020.

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) has authorized, and the Company has declared, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.585 per common share. The dividend is payable January 3, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 20, 2019.

Columbia has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share for the fourth quarter of 2019. The dividend will be paid on January 7, 2020, to shareholders of record as of December 16, 2019.

The Deere & Company (DE) declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.76 per share on common stock, payable February 10, 2020, to stockholders of record on December 31, 2019.

AVANGRID (AGR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share on its Common Stock. This dividend is payable January 2, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 12, 2019.

