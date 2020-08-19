Daily Dividend Report: LZB,WM,O,DGX,MTB

On August 18, 2020, the La-Z-Boy Board of Directors elected to reinstate a regular quarterly dividend to shareholders of $0.07 per share, 50% of the dividend amount paid quarterly prior to the company's suspension of dividends as part of its COVID-19 Action Plan. The dividend will be paid on September 15, 2020, to shareholders of record as of September 3, 2020.

Waste Management, today announced the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.545 per share payable Sept. 18, 2020 to stockholders of record on Sept. 4, 2020.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company—, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the 602nd consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.2335 per share, representing an annualized amount of $2.802 per share, is payable on September 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of September 1, 2020. The ex-dividend date for September's dividend is August 31, 2020.

Quest Diagnostics, the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.56 per share, payable on October 21, 2020 to shareholders of record of Quest Diagnostics common stock on October 6, 2020.

M&T Bank announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.10 per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable September 30, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2020.

