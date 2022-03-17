LXP Industrial Trust, a real estate investment trust focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments, today announced that it declared a regular common share/unit dividend/distribution for the quarter ending March 31, 2022 of $0.12 per common share payable on or about April 18, 2022 to common shareholders of record as of March 31, 2022.

Ventas today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per common share. The dividend will be payable in cash on April 14, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 1, 2022.

Winnebago Industries, a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, today announced that on March 16, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share payable on April 27, 2022, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on April 13, 2022. With this announcement, Winnebago Industries has paid a quarterly cash dividend to common stockholders of record for the last 31 quarters.

Williams-Sonoma announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized a 10% increase in the company's quarterly cash dividend to $0.78 per share. The quarterly dividend is payable on May 27, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 22, 2022. The Board of Directors also approved a new $1.5 billion stock repurchase authorization, which supersedes the approximately $750 million that remains outstanding under the company's current stock repurchase authorization.

Nordstrom announced today that it is reinstating a quarterly dividend. The Company's board of directors approved a quarterly dividend of 19 cents per share payable on April 13, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 28, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: LXP,VTR,WGO,WSM,JWN

