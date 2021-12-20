Daily Dividend Report: LW,HEI,SCVL,PBT,SSSS

The Board of Directors of Lamb Weston Holdings today approved an increase to the quarterly dividend and an additional $250 million for the company's existing share repurchase program. The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.245 per share of Lamb Weston common stock, a 4-cent annualized increase. The dividend is payable on March 4, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on Feb. 4, 2022.

HEICO announced today that its Board of Directors approved a semi-annual cash dividend of $.09 per share, payable on both classes of its common stock. The cash dividend is payable on January 20, 2022 to shareholders of record as of January 6, 2022. This cash dividend represents HEICO's 87th consecutive semi-annual cash dividend since 1979.

Shoe Carnival, a leading retailer of footwear and accessories for the family, today announced that its Board of Directors authorized a new share repurchase program for up to $50 million of its outstanding common stock, effective January 1, 2022. In addition, its Board of Directors approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share to be paid on January 24, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 10, 2022.

Simmons Bank, as Trustee of the Permian Basin Royalty Trust today declared a cash distribution to the holders of its units of beneficial interest of $0.024625 per unit, payable on January 14, 2022, to unit holders of record on December 31, 2021.

SuRo Capital today announced the Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend in the amount of $0.75 per share payable on January 14, 2022 to the Company's stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 31, 2021. The dividend will be paid in cash. "We are pleased to announce our Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend in the amount of $0.75 per share," said Mark Klein, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SuRo Capital. "This dividend brings the total amount of dividends declared in 2021 to $8.00 per share or more than $210.0 million in total distributions and highlights the most successful year for shareholder return in SuRo Capital's history. We are excited about the strength of our investment portfolio and the many compelling transactions ahead. We look forward to previewing our 2022 dividend strategy in conjunction with our Q4 earnings."

