Daily Dividend Report: L,TER,ADT,DHI,EXP

Loews announced today the declaration of the Company's quarterly dividend of $0.0625 per share of Common Stock, payable December 7, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 24, 2021.

Teradyne today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share, payable on December 17, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 24, 2021.

Effective November 9, 2021, ADT's board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.035 per share to holders of the Company's common stock and Class B common stock of record as of December 16, 2021. This dividend will be paid on January 4, 2022.

D.R. Horton declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.225 per common share, an increase of 13% compared to its most recent dividend paid. The dividend is payable on December 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 6, 2021.

The Board of Directors of Eagle Materials has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on January 14, 2022, to stockholders of record of its Common Stock at the close of business on December 17, 2021.

