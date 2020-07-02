Daily Dividend Report: LSI,RPM,MNR,CLI,ALG

The Board of Directors of Life Storage, a leading national owner and operator of self storage properties, announced today the Company's quarterly dividend of $1.07 per share of common stock. The annualized dividend of Life Storage is $4.28 per share that, based on yesterday's closing share price, equates to an annual rate of approximately 4.4%. The dividend will be paid on July 27, 2020 to Shareholders of record on July 14, 2020.

RPM International today announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share, payable on July 31, 2020 to stockholders of record as of July 16, 2020. RPM's last cash dividend increase of 2.9 percent in October 2019 marked its 46th consecutive year of increased cash dividends paid to its stockholders, which places RPM in an elite category of less than half of 1 percent of all publicly-traded U.S. companies. Only 41 other companies, besides RPM, have consecutively paid an increasing annual dividend for this period of time or longer, according to the Mergent Handbook of Dividend Achievers. During this timeframe, the company has returned approximately $2.5 billion in cash dividends to its stockholders. At a share price of $75.00, RPM's dividend yield would be 1.91 percent.

On July 1, 2020, the Board of Directors of Monmouth Real Estate Investment declared its quarterly cash dividend on the Company's Common Stock of $0.17 per share payable September 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 17, 2020. The Company's annual dividend rate on its Common Stock is $0.68 per share.

Mack-Cali Realty today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.20 per common share, indicating an annual rate of $0.80 per common share, for the period April 1, 2020 through June 30, 2020. The dividend will be paid on July 24, 2020 to shareholders of record as of July 13, 2020.

Alamo Group announced today that its Board of Directors has declared its quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share, payable July 29, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 16, 2020

