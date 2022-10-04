The Board of Directors of Life Storage, a self-storage real estate investment trust, announced today the Company's quarterly dividend of $1.08 per share of common stock. The annualized dividend of Life Storage is $4.32 per share that based on today's opening share price, equates to an annual yield of approximately 3.9%. The dividend will be paid on October 26, 2022 to Shareholders of record on October 14, 2022.

Alamo Group announced today that its Board of Directors has declared its quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share, payable November 1, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 18, 2022.

On October 3, 2022, the Board of Directors of UMH Properties declared its quarterly cash dividend on the Company's Common Stock of $0.20 per share payable December 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2022. The Company's annual dividend rate on its Common Stock is $0.80 per share.

Bank OZK announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Bank's common stock of $0.33 per share, up $0.01, or 3.13% from the prior quarter. The common stock dividend is payable on October 21, 2022 to shareholders of record as of October 14, 2022. Bank OZK has increased its quarterly cash dividend on its common stock in each of the last forty-nine quarters.

American Financial Group announced that it has declared a regular dividend of $0.63 per share of American Financial Group. The dividend is payable on October 25, 2022 to holders of record on October 14, 2022. This dividend reflects a previously announced 12.5% increase over the annual rate in effect since the fourth quarter of 2021.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: LSI,ALG,UMH,OZK,AFG

