Daily Dividend Report: LSI, OZK, ALG, CVS

Life Storage (LSI) announced an increase in the Company's quarterly common stock dividend from $1.00 per share to $1.07 per share or $4.00 to $4.28 annualized. The increase is effective with the quarterly dividend to be paid on January 27, 2020 to shareholders of record on January 14, 2020.

Bank OZK (OZK) has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per common share payable January 24, 2020 to shareholders of record as of January 17, 2020. The dividend of $0.26 per common share represents an increase of $0.01 per common share, or 4.0%, over the dividend paid in the previous quarter.

Alamo Group (ALG) has declared its quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share, approving an increase in the Company's quarterly dividend, from $0.12 per share to $0.13 per share. Payment will be made on January 29, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 16, 2020.

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) announced that its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.50 (50 cents) per share on the corporation's common stock. The dividend is payable on February 3, 2020, to holders of record on January 23, 2020.

