Daily Dividend Report: LRCX,NXPI,LHX,MSI,HI

Lam Research today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a $0.15 or 13% increase in its quarterly dividend from $1.15 to $1.30 per share of common stock. This increase is consistent with the intent for disciplined annual dividend growth. The dividend payment will be made October 14, 2020 to holders of record on September 30, 2020.

NXP Semiconductors today announced that, as part of its Quarterly Dividend Program, its board of directors has approved the payment of an interim dividend for the third quarter of 2020 of $0.375 per ordinary share. The interim dividend will be paid in cash on October 5, 2020 to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2020.

The Board of Directors of L3Harris Technologies has a declared a quarterly cash dividend of 85 cents per share on the common stock, payable September 22, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 9, 2020.

Motorola Solutions today announced that its board of directors has approved a regular quarterly dividend of 64 cents per share payable in cash on Oct. 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Sept. 15, 2020.

The board of directors of Hillenbrand has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.2125 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable September 30, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 16, 2020.

