Daily Dividend Report: LOW,SAR,SC,ROP,SAFE

The Board of Directors for Lowe's Companies has declared a quarterly cash dividend of sixty cents per share, payable May 5, 2021, to shareholders of record as of April 21, 2021.

Saratoga Investment, a business development company, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.43 per share for the fiscal quarter ended February 28, 2021, payable on April 22, 2021, to all stockholders of record at the close of business on April 8, 2021. This is an increase of $0.01 per share from last quarter. This is the first dividend declared in fiscal year 2022. In fiscal year 2021, the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share for the quarter ended November 30, 2020, $0.41 per share for the quarter ended August 31, 2020 and $0.40 per share for the quarter ended May 31, 2020. Total dividends declared for the fiscal years 2019 and 2018, were $2.06 per share and $1.90 per share, respectively.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share and a special dividend of $0.22 per share of common stock for a total of $0.44 per share, payable to shareholders of record as of March 29, 2021. The dividend will be payable on March 31, 2021.

Roper Technologies, announced that its Board of Directors has approved a dividend of $0.5625 per share payable on April 22, 2021 to stockholders of record on April 5, 2021.

Safehold announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared common stock dividends of $0.16224 per share for the first quarter of 2021. The dividend represents an annualized rate of $0.64896 per share and is payable on April 15, 2021 to holders of record on March 31, 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.