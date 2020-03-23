Daily Dividend Report: LOW,MAS,ENSG,PBHC,TCFC

The Board of Directors for Lowe's Companies has declared a quarterly cash dividend of fifty-five cents per share, payable May 6, 2020, to shareholders of record as of April 22, 2020.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $.135 per common share, payable on May 11, 2020, to shareholders of record on April 13, 2020.

The Ensign Group, the parent company of the Ensign group of companies, which provide skilled nursing and assisted living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services, today announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Ensign common stock, payable on or before April 30, 2020, to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2020. Ensign has been a dividend-paying company since 2002.

Thomas W. Schneider, President/CEO of Pathfinder Bancorp, the bank holding company of Pathfinder Bank, has announced that the Company has declared a cash dividend of $0.06 per share on the Company's common and preferred stock, and a cash dividend of $0.06 per notional share for the issued common stock warrant relating to the fiscal quarter ending March 31st, 2020. The dividend will be payable to all shareholders of record on April 16th, 2020 and will be paid on May 8th, 2020.

Community Financial announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on or about April 21, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 7, 2020.

