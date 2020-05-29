Daily Dividend Report: LOW,LYB,LAMR,OMC,WSM

The Board of Directors for Lowe's Companies has declared a quarterly cash dividend of fifty-five cents per share, payable August 5, 2020, to shareholders of record as of July 22, 2020.

LyondellBasell, one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world, today announced that it has declared a dividend of $1.05 per share, to be paid June 15, 2020 to shareholders of record June 8, 2020, with an ex-dividend date of June 5, 2020.

Lamar Advertising, a leading owner and operator of outdoor advertising and logo sign displays, announces that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share payable on June 30, 2020, to stockholders of record of Lamar's Class A common stock and Class B common stock on June 22, 2020.

The Board of Directors of Omnicom Group declared a quarterly dividend of 65 cents per outstanding share of the corporation's common stock. The dividend is payable on July 10, 2020 to Omnicom Group common shareholders of record at the close of business on June 12, 2020.

Williams-Sonoma announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per common share. The dividend is payable on August 28, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 24, 2020. As of May 3, 2020, the Company had 77,758,981 shares of common stock outstanding.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.