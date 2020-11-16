Markets
LOW

Daily Dividend Report: LOW,CINF,WLK,CNMD,CBT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The Board of Directors for Lowe's Companies has declared a quarterly cash dividend of sixty cents per share, payable February 3, 2021, to shareholders of record as of January 20, 2021.

Cincinnati Financial announced that, at today's regular meeting, the board of directors declared a 60-cents-per-share regular quarterly cash dividend. The dividend is payable January 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of December 16, 2020.

The Board of Directors of Westlake Chemical declared today a regular dividend distribution of $0.2700 per share for the third quarter of 2020. This dividend will be payable on December 9, 2020, to stockholders of record on November 24, 2020. This is the 65th successive quarterly dividend that Westlake has declared since completing its initial public offering in August 2004.

CONMED today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, payable on January 5, 2021 to all shareholders of record as of December 15, 2020.

On Friday, November 13, 2020, the Board of Directors of Cabot declared a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share on all outstanding shares of the Corporation's common stock. The dividend is payable on December 11, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 27, 2020.

Daily Dividend Report: LOW,CINF,WLK,CNMD,CBT
VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: LOW,CINF,WLK,CNMD,CBT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LOW CINF WLK CNMD CBT

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular