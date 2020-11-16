Daily Dividend Report: LOW,CINF,WLK,CNMD,CBT

The Board of Directors for Lowe's Companies has declared a quarterly cash dividend of sixty cents per share, payable February 3, 2021, to shareholders of record as of January 20, 2021.

Cincinnati Financial announced that, at today's regular meeting, the board of directors declared a 60-cents-per-share regular quarterly cash dividend. The dividend is payable January 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of December 16, 2020.

The Board of Directors of Westlake Chemical declared today a regular dividend distribution of $0.2700 per share for the third quarter of 2020. This dividend will be payable on December 9, 2020, to stockholders of record on November 24, 2020. This is the 65th successive quarterly dividend that Westlake has declared since completing its initial public offering in August 2004.

CONMED today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, payable on January 5, 2021 to all shareholders of record as of December 15, 2020.

On Friday, November 13, 2020, the Board of Directors of Cabot declared a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share on all outstanding shares of the Corporation's common stock. The dividend is payable on December 11, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 27, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.