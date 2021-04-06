Daily Dividend Report: LNN,PAA,PAGP,EME,PFLT,CMCL

Lindsay, a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share, payable May 28, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 14, 2021. This quarterly cash dividend rate represents a 3.1% increase in the previous quarterly indicated rate of $0.32 per share. The new annual indicated rate is $1.32 per share, up from the previous annual indicated rate of $1.28 per share.

Plains All American Pipeline and Plains GP Holdings today announced their quarterly distributions with respect to the first quarter of 2021. PAA announced a quarterly cash distribution of $0.18 per common unit, $0.72 per unit on an annualized basis, which is unchanged from the distribution paid in February 2021. PAGP announced a corresponding quarterly cash distribution of $0.18 per Class A share, $0.72 per Class A share on an annualized basis, which is unchanged from the distribution paid in February 2021.

EMCOR Group today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per common share. The dividend will be paid on April 30, 2021 to stockholders of record as of April 16, 2021.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital declares its monthly distribution for April 2021 of $0.095 per share, payable on May 3, 2021 to stockholders of record as of April 15, 2021. The distribution is expected to be paid from taxable net investment income.

Caledonia Mining is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has declared an increased quarterly dividend of 12 United States cents on each of the Company's shares. The dividend will be paid on April 30, 2021 to stockholders of record as of April 16, 2021.

