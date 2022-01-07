Daily Dividend Report: LNN,EME,AYI,MLAB,EFC

Lindsay, a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share, payable February 28, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 14, 2022. As of January 4, 2022, Lindsay had approximately 11.0 million shares outstanding, which are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol LNN.

EMCOR Group, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per common share. The dividend will be paid on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record as of January 18, 2022. EMCOR Group, is a Fortune 500 leader in mechanical and electrical construction services, industrial and energy infrastructure and building services.

The Board of Directors of Acuity Brands, today declared a quarterly dividend of 13 cents per share. The dividend is payable on February 1, 2022, to shareholders of record on January 20, 2022.

Mesa Laboratories today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on March 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2022.

Ellington Financial today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a monthly dividend of $0.15 per common share, payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record as of January 31, 2022.

