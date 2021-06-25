Daily Dividend Report: LMT,SNX,MATX,AIT,FNLC

The Lockheed Martin board of directors has authorized a third quarter 2021 dividend of $2.60 per share. The dividend is payable on Sept. 24, 2021, to holders of record as of the close of business on Sept. 1, 2021.

SYNNEX announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share. The dividend is payable on July 30, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 16, 2021.

The Board of Directors of Matson, a leading U.S. carrier in the Pacific, today declared a third quarter dividend of $0.30 per common share. The dividend represents a seven-cent, or 30.4%, increase over the prior dividend and will be paid on September 2, 2021 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 5, 2021. The Board also approved a share repurchase program totaling three million shares, or approximately seven percent of outstanding common shares. As of June 24, 2021, the authorization represents approximately $190 million of potential repurchases.

Applied Industrial Technologies Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per common share, payable on August 31, 2021, to shareholders of record on August 16, 2021.

The Board of Directors of The First Bancorp, the parent company of First National Bank, today declared a quarterly cash dividend of 32 cents per share. This first quarter dividend is payable July 19, 2021 to shareholders of record as of July 8, 2021. Based on the June 23, 2021 closing price of $29.88 per share, the annualized dividend of $1.28 per share translates to a yield of 4.28%.

